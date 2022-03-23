Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That renewed for season 2

Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That has been renewed for a second season, HBO Max confirmed on 22 March.

The first season of the show followed Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Charlotte York Goldenblatt (Kristin Davis) as they navigated friendship and dating in their 50s.

It came 20 years after Sex and the City first aired – and the show moved with the times as Carrie’s column transitioned to a podcast.

Although twists such as Big’s (Chris Noth) death divided fans of the original series, And Just Like That proved to be hugely popular throughout its 10-episode run.

Showrunner Michael Patrick King has now revealed that it will definitely be returning.

“I am delighted and excited to tell more stories about these vibrant, bold characters — played by these powerful, amazing actors,” he said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter. “The fact is, we’re all thrilled. And Just like That… our Sex life is back.”

Kim Cattrall, the actress who played PR business woman Samantha Jones in the original series, did not reprise her role for the reboot.

It is unlikely that she will return in the second edition, but her character was referenced several times throughout its initial broadcast.

Both the release date and focus of the upcoming episodes remain unclear.

“We have been delighted by the cultural conversation generated by these characters and their stories, set in a world we already know and love so much,” added Sarah Aubrey, the head of original content at HBO Max. “We are proud of the work Michael Patrick King and our wonderful writers, producers, cast and crew have done to bring these stories to the screen. We can’t wait for fans to see what’s in store for season two.”

And Just Like That airs on HBO Max in the US and Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.