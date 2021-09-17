Sarah Paulson says this season of American Horror Story will “probably” be her last

Sarah Paulson has revealed that the current season of American Horror Story is likely going to be her last.
The actress has been a key part of the series since its very first season, having appeared in every one since then with the exception of 1984.
Paulson has also starred in an array of Ryan Murphy’s other shows, such as spin-off American Horror Story: Double Feature, Impeachment: American Crime Story and Ratched.
During an appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 46-year-old revealed that the show’s current instalment, Double Feature, could be her last.
“I don’t know. It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know,” Paulson said when asked what her next project with long-time collaborator Murphy would be.
“I think this is my last season of [American] Horror Story, probably,” Paulson explained. “I mean, I don’t know. Every time [Murphy] comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ I don’t know, this is the first time. So we’ll see.”
The Golden Globe winner is currently starring as a homeless woman called Tuberculosis Karen in the show’s 10th season, which started airing on 25 August.
In a previous interview, Paulson shared that her time portraying Shelby Miller on the show’s sixth season, Roanoke, made her feel isolated.
She said: “I was so underwhelmed by the whole experience because I felt like I had entered into a new place inside of myself in terms of what I thought possible, in terms of what I might be willing to see if I can do.
“I felt really kind of trapped by my responsibility and my contractual obligation to do American Horror Story.
“As much as it’s my home and I’ve loved it always, it was the first time I felt like I wish I could have gone to Ryan and said ‘Please let me sit this one out, let me out.'”
Look, the episode was called "Gaslight" for a reason. Catch up on episode 5 now on #FXonHulu. #AHSDoubleFeature pic.twitter.com/UAPqFEUfUv
— AmericanHorrorStory (@AHSFX) September 16, 2021