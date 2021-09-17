Sarah Paulson says this season of American Horror Story will “probably” be her last

Sarah Paulson has revealed that the current season of American Horror Story is likely going to be her last.

The actress has been a key part of the series since its very first season, having appeared in every one since then with the exception of 1984.

Paulson has also starred in an array of Ryan Murphy’s other shows, such as spin-off American Horror Story: Double Feature, Impeachment: American Crime Story and Ratched.

During an appearance on What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, the 46-year-old revealed that the show’s current instalment, Double Feature, could be her last.

“I don’t know. It’s the first time in about three years where I don’t know,” Paulson said when asked what her next project with long-time collaborator Murphy would be.

“I think this is my last season of [American] Horror Story, probably,” Paulson explained. “I mean, I don’t know. Every time [Murphy] comes to me with some whack-a-doodle character, I tend to be like, ‘Yes, let’s do it!’ I don’t know, this is the first time. So we’ll see.”

The Golden Globe winner is currently starring as a homeless woman called Tuberculosis Karen in the show’s 10th season, which started airing on 25 August.