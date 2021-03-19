Ryan Murphy unveils the theme for American Horror Story season 10

Ryan Murphy is doubling the amount of horror this season

Mark your calendars and get ready for one hell of a ride because Ryan Murphy has unveiled the major details regarding season 10 of AHS.

After posting countless teasers over the last two weeks, Murphy has now announced that the title and theme of the upcoming season is Double Feature.

The mysterious black and white trailer revealed that the new season will feature not one but two horrifying stories.

Murphy’s teaser also revealed that one story will take place by the sea and the other by the sand.

AHS season 10 theme was first teased last week when the Glee creator shared an ominous teaser of a grey-scaled, bird’s-eye view of the sea.

He also posted various season 10 teasers over the past week, including one of stars Leslie Grossman and Macaulay Culkin standing on a Provincetown beach, and another of some rather gnarly looking creatures as they stomp down a dark street.

The 10th season has been confirmed to see the return of legendary American Horror Story alum such as Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Frances Conroy, Lily Rabe, Kathy Bates, Billie Lourd, Adina Porter and Angelica Ross.

It will be the first season for mainstays Paulson and Peters since Apocalypse, and the first instalment of American Horror Story since 1984 (in 2019).

Check out the announcement for the title announcement of American Horror Story season 10 here or below.