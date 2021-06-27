Ryan Murphy reveals new monster from American Horror Story season 10

Ryan Murphy has revealed major monster spoilers regarding the upcoming season of American Horror Story: Double Feature.
The Glee creator took to Instagram and shared a brand new poster for the season that featured an ominous green alien.
“Sink your teeth into AHSDoubleFeature. Coming August 25 on FX, streaming next day,” Murphy said.
In the spine-chilling teaser, the alien is seen locking lips with a pale bald-headed figure with sharp teeth. The two beings also have a mysterious black pill on their tongues.
This isn’t the first time that Murphy has explored the topic of extraterritorial life. During the Asylum season of AHS, aliens were one of its central characters.
Earlier this year Murphy revealed to fans that Double Feature will be split into two parts.
Over the past few months, Murphy continued to tease the direction of the season with a photo of Grossman and Culkin on a beach in Provincetown – one of the top vacation spots in the US for the gays – and another of the gnarly sharped toothed creatures as they stomp down a dark street.
Double Feature will see the return of fan-favourite stars such as Frances Conroy, Leslie Grossman, Billie Lourd, Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Adina Porter, Lily Rabe, Angelica Ross, Finn Wittrock and Denis O’Hare.
Newcomers include Macaulay Culkin, Paris Jackson, Kaia Gerber, Ryan Kiera Armstrong and Drag Race All Stars 1 winner Chad Michaels.
Ross, best known for her role as Candy Ferocity in Murphy’s critically-acclaimed LGBTQ+ drama Pose, described Double Feature as a “bloodbath” in an interview with Kalen Allen for The Ellen DeGeneres Show.
“Listen this new season is just incredible,” she gushed.
“I already started working with Frances Conroy. The OG fans of American Horror Story are going to be thrilled. Because it got Sarah Paulson, Evan Peters, Finn Wittrock all of the OG’s there, but then there’s… it’s just going to be a bloodbath.
“It’s going to be a bloodbath. I don’t know if I can watch because it’s hard for me to watch scary movies so I’m going to be covering my eyes.”
