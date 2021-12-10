RuPaul’s Drag Race ruveals season 14’s sickening guest judges

World of Wonder has revealed the sickening guest judges we can expect to see on the upcoming 14th season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

The next instalment of Drag Race will see a continuation of the increasing diversity we have seen in recent years on the show.

Season 13 ushered in a new era with the inclusion of the franchise’s first-ever out transgender male contestant, Gottmik, who went on to win two challenges and make it all the way to the top four.

The sixth season of All Stars saw Kylie Sonique Love snatch the crown, making her the first-ever transgender winner on the US edition of the show.

For the first time in Drag Race herstory, season 14 will have two trans queens (Kerry Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté) competing at once.

Also among the 14 queens revealed by World of Wonder on 3 December is Maddy Morphosis – the first-ever straight, cisgender male drag queen to take appear on Drag Race.

Maddy, who hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas, said their inclusion means the “game will NEVER be the same!”

Just when you thought there couldn’t be anymore hype for the new season, World of Wonder shared a fierce new trailer on 9 December.

In the new clip, we get a preview of some of the fierce lewks being served up by the queens on the runway – as well as a glimpse at this season’s guest judges.

Joining the contestants on the main stage and in the workroom will be Lizzo, which the queens seem elated about as the clip shows them screaming when she enters.