RuPaul’s Drag Race queen reveals she snuck porn onto set of season 14

One of the queens competing on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race revealed that they snuck porn onto set during filming.

Despite it being less than a year since Symone was crowned America’s Next Drag Superstar and mere months since Krystal Versace’s UK victory, World of Wonder is just days away from launching the next season of Drag Race.

Season 13 ushered in a new era for Drag Race with the inclusion of the franchise’s first-ever out transgender male contestant, Gottmik, who went on to win two challenges and make it all the way to the top four.

The upcoming 14th season will continue making herstory with the inclusion of a straight male contestant, Maddy Morphosis – a first for the entire franchise.

It will also see the most trans representation on a season of the show to date, with both Kerry Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté being openly trans women.

It seems that one queen may have made a different type of herstory, as it has been revealed that Lady Camden snuck pornography onto the Drag Race set.

In an Entertainment Weekly interview with the entire cast, Bosco and DeJa Skye joked that Lady Camden was “selling smut on the side”.

As she began to explain what her packing process was like for Drag Race, DeJa Skye interrupted to say they really wanted to talk about her bringing porn with her.

Lady Camden then opened about the “awkward experience” she had at an adult store in San Francisco shortly before filming began.

“I was like browsing for DVD porn right, which apparently is actually quite an awkward experience because like the guys at the front desk was watching you the whole time,” the queen revealed.

She added that she needed time to study the DVD and “gauge” what she was getting from her porn by reading the “back of the DVD”.

Lady Camden continued: “I need to read the blurb a little bit – see like, what the stories are. It’s been like a long time, and then I went up to the cash register and they were like, ‘Oh you took your time didn’t you.’”

The cast then joked that the pornographic DVDs were “rotated” between the queens given that they weren’t allowed their phones during filming.

