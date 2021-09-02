RuPaul’s Drag Race just made herstory with the finale of All Stars 6

RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars just inducted its seventh queen to the Hall of Fame, with the winner making herstory for the show.

After a season of lip-sync assassinations, iconic outfits and way too many acting challenges, RuPaul has finally crowned a winner.

Last week’s episode saw Eureka win her way back into the competition after she defeated Silky Nutmeg Ganache following the latter’s legendary streak of lip-sync wins.

Eureka blazed her way to the top, winning the maxi-challenge and breaking the curse of the queens who win reentry to the competition only to be sent home immediately after.

Trinity K. Bonet was unanimously told to “sashay away” after originally making the season’s top four, making Kylie Sonique Love, Ra’Jah O’Hara, Ginger Minj and Eureka the queens left fighting for the crown.

The finale saw the top four write, sing and perform a verse of RuPaul and Tanya Tucker’s new song, This is Our Country.

On a set with cowboy-themed dancers and four country vehicles, each of them fought to stand out one last time before RuPaul decided on a winner.

The queens then met with RuPaul and Michelle Visage to talk about why they deserved to be the All Stars champion, before delivering two more show-stopping looks on the runway.

RuPaul appeared to be undecided on who should win and, instead of declaring the top two All Stars of the season, asked all four queens to lip-sync individually to Stupid Love by Lady Gaga.

During her performance, Kylie got caught in her dress and started to fall to the ground, appearing to be out of the running – before turning it into a forward roll like nothing had ever happened.

Perhaps that was the moment that made RuPaul’s decision, as Kylie was then declared the winner of All Stars 6 and the recipient of $111,000 ($100,000 for winning, $10,000 for her lip-sync victory against Manila Luzon and $1,000 for being named the most in the superlatives mini-challenge).