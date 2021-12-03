RuPaul’s Drag Race casts first-ever straight cis male on season 14

RuPaul’s Drag Race announced the cast of its upcoming 14th season and the show is once again making herstory.

Season 13 ushered in a new era for Drag Race with the inclusion of the franchise’s first-ever out transgender male contestant, Gottmik, who went on to win two challenges and make it all the way to the top four.

The sixth season of All Stars saw Kylie Sonique Love snatch the crown, making her the first-ever transgender winner on the US edition of the show.

Season 14 will see a continuation of this increasing diversity and representation as, for the first time, two trans queens (Kerry Colby and Kornbread “The Snack” Jeté) will compete at once.

Also among the 14 queens revealed by World of Wonder on 3 December is Maddy Morphosis – the first-ever straight, cisgender male drag queen to take appear on Drag Race.

Maddy, who hails from Fayetteville, Arkansas, said their inclusion means the “game will NEVER be the same!”

Writing on Instagram, they added: “The game is on! And I’m excited to officially announce that I’m a contestant on season 14 of RuPaul’s Drag Race!”

