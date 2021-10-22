The latest episode of Drag Race UK left the nation gagged after RuPaul unleashed a brand new twist on the UK queens.

As the only two queens without a win, Kitty Scott-Claus and Charity Kase appear frustrated as the episode opens and the competition intensifies.

The mini-challenge sees the queens dress up as dogs and trainers in what is one of the franchise’s most bizarre moments.

After being awkwardly ditched by Charity, Scarlett goes on to win alongside Krystal Versace – making the two of them team captains in the maxi.

RuPaul tasks the queens with creating and marketing their own “Draglexa” personal assistant, a spoof of the in-home smart technology, Alexa.

Scarlett avoids picking Charity for her team and she ends up being absorbed by Krystal’s, with the groups then moving to the planning stage of the challenge.

Charity quickly takes the lead after feeling that Krystal isn’t stepping up enough as team leader, resulting in her quickly clashing with the rest of the group.

During RuPaul’s consultation with the queens, it’s clear that no one has a strong vision for the challenge – setting up the huge twist that’s to come.

As they film their commercials, Michelle Visage seems to be unimpressed with the contestants.

“So Draglexa pops out and helps you shit,” she asks Kitty’s team in horror.

With everyone appearing to be in complete chaos, it’s unclear who will be in the top and who will be in the bottom.

As the queens get ready on elimination day, Scarlett and Kitty share an intimate moment as they do their makeup together.

Scarlett tells Kitty about her “tumultuous” upbringing, which she says is the reason she struggles to connect with people as an adult.

The London-based queen reveals that her mother has a disease called COPD, which means she has to live off an oxygen machine.

She states that after fighting with her mother a lot growing up, the diagnosis came as the two became incredibly close and now she is “desperately making up for lost time.”

On the runway, the category is “Expenny Henny” as the queens have to showcase an outfit that looks expensive.

After watching both groups’ commercials, RuPaul is not happy, to say the least.