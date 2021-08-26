RuPaul tells ‘unruly’ anti-maskers to ‘watch the Boss Baby and shut up’

RuPaul called out the “unruly” people refusing to wear masks on aeroplanes in a hilarious televised rant.

The Drag Race host has been guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live and gave his “rules for the unruly” in a monologue on the show.

During the segment on the 25 August episode, RuPaul discussed anti-maskers and those causing chaos on flights.

He offered up some suggestions to the Federal Aviation Administration’s (FAA), who previously discouraged bad behaviour on aircrafts with the slogan: “Unruly behaviour doesn’t fly.”

According to the FAA, there have been almost 4,000 cases of unruly passengers on flights this year alone – with 3,000 of these refusing to wear masks as is required.

RuPaul criticised those who drink too much alcohol when flying, explaining that people “shouldn’t have more drinks than there are flight attendants”.

He went on to complain about those that do not “keep their emotional baggage” to themselves, suggesting that they focus more on putting their actual luggage in the correct place.

“People need to be told,” he said of anti-maskers refusing to follow basic aircrafts.

“If you don’t own the plane, you don’t make the rules.

“That’s right. So, put your mask on, watch the Boss Baby and shut the fuck up, bitch!”

RuPaul’s words of wisdom were met with a round of applause from the crowd, who all appeared to be wearing masks.