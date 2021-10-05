RuPaul signs major TV deal with queer storytelling at the forefront

RuPaul has signed a deal that will ramp up his RuCo, Inc. production company with a focus on telling queer stories.

The first-look scripted deal with Sony Pictures Television will see the drag icon’s company develop drama, comedy and animated content across all platforms.

It is said to be keeping RuPaul’s Drag Race’s themes of empowerment, inclusion and positivity at the forefront, Deadline reports.

Former State Street Productions executive Jay Marcus will also be joining as the Head of Film and Television.

“Not only [am I] thrilled and honored to join the Sony Pictures Television family, but I’m also extremely grateful for the opportunity to tell unique stories that push the conversation forward,” RuPaul says.

Several years ago, RuPaul got involved in scripted television through his Netflix original comedies series, AJ & the Queen.

Jason Clodfelter, co-president of Sony Pictures Television, says: “I never imagined then how many walls Ru would break down for the LGBTQIA+ and straight allied communities alike.

“Ru’s love for all people correlates to the cultural specificity we crave in our storytelling at Sony Pictures Television.

“We are honored to be a part of Ru’s continued history making journey.”

RuPaul has executive produced and hosted Drag Race since 2009, with the series showing no signs of slowing down.