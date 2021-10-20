Ruby Rose has accused Batwoman of a toxic working environment and detailed injuries they allegedly suffered when filming the show.

Rose left Batwoman in May 2020 and took to Instagram Stories on 20 October to make a series of allegations about her time on the show.

“Enough is enough,” they wrote in their first post, which was addressed to the CW, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of production company Berlanti Productions. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”

Rose shared details of both crew members and stunt people’s injuries, as well as accusing Warner Bros. Television executive, Peter Roth, of tracking her through a private investigator.

She alleged that a worker on set “got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face.”

In addition to this, Rose claimed to have nearly been blinded when Batwoman lost two stunt doubles and had to do the stunt herself.

They also said They “had to do a sex scene without a minute to process.”

Alongside her claims, Rose posted videos from doctors’ visits relating to rib and neck injuries.