Ruby Rose has accused Batwoman of a toxic working environment and detailed injuries they allegedly suffered when filming the show.
Rose left Batwoman in May 2020 and took to Instagram Stories on 20 October to make a series of allegations about her time on the show.
“Enough is enough,” they wrote in their first post, which was addressed to the CW, Batwoman showrunner Caroline Dries and Greg Berlanti and Sarah Schechter of production company Berlanti Productions. “I’m going to tell the whole world what really happened on that set… I will come for you so what happened to me never happens to another person again. And so I can finally take back my life and the truth. Shame on you.”
Rose shared details of both crew members and stunt people’s injuries, as well as accusing Warner Bros. Television executive, Peter Roth, of tracking her through a private investigator.
She alleged that a worker on set “got 3rd degree burns over his whole body, and we were given no therapy after witnessing his skin fall off his face.”
In addition to this, Rose claimed to have nearly been blinded when Batwoman lost two stunt doubles and had to do the stunt herself.
They also said They “had to do a sex scene without a minute to process.”
Alongside her claims, Rose posted videos from doctors’ visits relating to rib and neck injuries.
She added: “To everyone who said I was too stiff on Batwoman, imagine going back to work 10 days after this … 10 DAYS! (Or the whole crew and cast would be fired and I’d let everyone down because Peter Roth said he would recast and I just lost the studio millions (by getting injured on his set). … Instead of spending half a day to rewrite me out for a few weeks to heal.”
The actress went on to say she would never return to the show for “any amount of money nor if a gun were to my head,” but did clarify that her exit was not her choice.
“They ruined Kate Kane and they destroyed Batwoman, not me. I followed orders, and if I wanted to stay I was going to have to sign my rights away. Any threats, any bullying tactics, or blackmail will not make me stand down,” they said.
Rose also made a range of claims relating to COVID-19, saying that “our show refused to shut down when everyone else did.”
They said the showrunner “wanted us to finish the season throughout the pandemic and I told her it was a bad idea… I told her everyone was too distracted, constantly checking Covid updates, checking on friends.”
Rose made an array of other allegations, which can be read in full by clicking here.
GAY TIMES will update this story with a statement from the network if they issue one.