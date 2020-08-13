Television

Ross Marquand wants Aaron to find love on The Walking Dead

By Mothy Muyobo

Ross Marquand, star of The Walking Dead, has revealed that he would love to see Aaron find love in the series. 

During the recent Comic-Con@Home panel, Marquand said, “I would love to see that but I feel at this point there’s so many threats coming from all angles. Love, for Aaron, or anyone else, is not of ultimate importance right now… But I would love to see that.”

The Walking Dead fans were in turmoil when the series killed off one of its only LGBTQ+ characters, Jesus.

The fan-favourite, played by Tom Payne, was killed by The Whisperers in the ninth season of the series, which disconcerted fans. In The Walking Dead comics, Aaron and Jesus initiate a relationship, which was much expected by its TV audience.

The producers hinted at the same-sex love story-line gracing the screen as the characters became close in the series. However, these feelings were never expressed because of Jesus’s unruly death.

“I don’t know if he should have a relationship because everyone that gets close to him dies – Eric died, Jesus died. Maybe just be fond of someone.”

At Comic-Con Paris, the actor said of their romance: “I think it was kind of alluded to, in points. Tom Payne and I, we discussed [it], and we thought they probably were romantic at some point during the six-year time jump.”

In an interview with THR, Payne expressed disappointment at the lack of storylines for Jesus

The final episode of The Walking Dead season 10 will air 4 October in the US on AMC. 