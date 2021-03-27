Raven-Symoné signs on to host What Not To Wear home design spin off

We’re going to need this series ASAP.

According to a report from Deadline, Raven-Symoné is headed to HGTV for a new What Not To Wear spin-off series.

The new home improvement reality show will follow Raven and her team of experts as they fix home design disasters.

The content will range from people with “over the top decor to out-of-control memorabilia collections.”

Designer Nina Ferrer and craftsman James Worsham will be doing the 33-year-old actress for the series.

In an effort to maximise the budget, the trio will help the homeowner of each episode decide which items in their homes they can keep, toss or sell.

Raven opened up about the series and what fans can expect in a new statement.