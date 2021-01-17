Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown joins Netflix’s Dear White People

Come through, Karamo!

A report from Deadline has revealed that Queer Eye’s Karamo Brown will be joining the popular Netflix series Dear White People for their final season.

The Emmy winning host will be staring in an undisclosed recurring role.

Taking to Instagram, Brown expressed his excitement for the new part, stating: “So excited to be part of the [Dear White People] cast for the upcoming season! Justin Simien is a genius! Most talented cast ever!”

Dear White People is a series based on the critically acclaimed film of the same name and has run for 3 seasons.

Set at the fictional Winchester University, the series follows Samantha White, an outspoken student, and her friends as they deal with racial tensions on campus, relationships and the mysterious Order of X.

Last season the show poked fun at Queer Eye with a hilarious parody.

After the explosive events of season two, which saw Samantha White (Logan Browning) lose her father and stumble across a massive conspiracy theory, the character proclaims in the trailer that she’s “done” with her radio show.

So this time around, her bff Joelle Brooks (Ashley Blaine Feathers) is taking her spot in the radio booth. “The show is going to be a little different with your girl, we’re going to touch upon the major issues, both political and cultural,” says Joelle.

Her speech is then followed by a clip of a hilarious Queer Eye parody called US of Gay, where a British person of colour (mocking Tan France) slams a straight man for wearing white after labour day.

We can’t wait to see what character Brown will be portraying in the upcoming season.