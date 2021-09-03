Queer as Folk reboot reveals exciting new cast and character details

Peacock’s reimagination of Queer as Folk has announced five new series regulars who will be joining the show.

Earlier this year, Peacock (an NBC-owned streaming platform) revealed that it will be rebooting the British drama.

It will serve as a new rendition of the British series created by Russell T. Davies, which revolved around three gay men living in Manchester.

The success of the original show spawned an American reboot that was set in Pittsburgh and aired on Showtime in the early 2000s.

Despite being a groundbreaking show for the LGBTQ+ community when the American version started airing in 2000, it faced fierce criticism for primarily focusing on white characters and straight actors playing gay roles.

Now, the reboot has confirmed that Candace Grave, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Fin Argus and Ryan O’Connell will be joining the fresh take on Queer as Folk.

Grace will play a non-binary professor as they navigate the transition from punk to parenthood, with Sibily being a lawyer who is not doing as well as it may seem.

Way is said to be a charismatic but sometimes chaotic person who fears commitment, but finds a reason to stay in New Orleans when tragedy strikes his community.