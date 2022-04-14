Queer as Folk reboot confirms release date and drops first-look images

Peacock has given fans their first glimpse of its Queer as Folk reboot and confirmed that it will be arriving on screens very soon.

Last year, the NBC-owned streaming platform revealed that it will be creating a new version of the British drama.

It will serve as a revival of the series created by Russell T. Davies, which revolved around three gay men living in Manchester.

The success of the original show spawned an American reboot that was set in Pittsburgh and aired on Showtime in the early 2000s.

Despite being a ground-breaking show for the LGBTQ+ community when the American version started airing in 2000, it faced fierce criticism for primarily focusing on white characters and straight actors playing gay roles.

Set in New Orleans, the new rendition will follow a diverse group of friends who see their lives turned upside down when they experience a devastating tragedy.

The first-look images (all of which can be found at the end of this story) show the cast in all their glory.

The reboot recently confirmed that Candace Grace, Johnny Sibilly, Devin Way, Fin Argus, Ryan O’Connell, Jesse James Keitel and Nyle DiMarco will appear in the fresh take on Queer as Folk.

Grace will play a non-binary professor as they navigate the transition from punk to parenthood, with Sibilly being a lawyer who is not doing as well as it may seem.

Way is said to be a charismatic but sometimes chaotic person who fears commitment but finds a reason to stay in the city when tragedy strikes his community.

Argus is going to portray a cocky teenager whose confidence fails to live up to his real-world experience, which he does not have much of.

O’Connell will depict a pop culture fanatic with cerebral palsy who is ready for independence.

Keitel will also appear as a trans, somewhat-reformed party girl who is struggling to be an adult and DiMarco is set to play a charming graduate student.

Queer as Folk is set to premiere on Peacock on 9 June.

You can view all of the first-look images below: