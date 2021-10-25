Power Rangers star feels “honoured” to play series’ first LGBTQ+ ranger

Power Rangers star Tessa Rao has opened up about her groundbreaking LGBTQ+ role in a new interview.

Earlier this year, the young actress joined the popular TV franchise as Izzy Garcia the first openly queer power ranger.

During a sit with ComicBook.com, Rao praised her character and her “powerful” story.

“It means so much. It’s definitely this representation. This story is what made me, and continues to make me want to do this job,” she said.

“One of the most powerful things that we can do as performers is tell the stories of people that haven’t been told either at all or correctly or enough.

“I don’t think that it’s the only part of Izzy that’s important, I think it’s just part of her identity.

“But I also can totally respect and appreciate how big of a moment this is, and I’m really proud. I just feel so proud to be a part of it.”

Later on in the interview, Rao also discussed the moment she realised the “weight” of playing Izzy in the franchise.

“I didn’t realise either that it was the first [queer power ranger] in the TV history,” she explained. “So, I assumed it was probably quite a big deal, but I think for me that actually, the scarier part was having to cut my hair…”

“It wasn’t like, ‘Oh my goodness, I’m going to have to play this character,’ but then once it started happening, and I started really realising the weight of it, I was like, ‘Oh wow, this is such an honour. I’m so lucky to get to have this opportunity.'”