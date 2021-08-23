Phoebe Dynevor set to star in new queer TV series at Amazon

Bridgerton’s breakout star Phoebe Dynevor is set to executive produce and star in a new queer TV show at Amazon.

According to a report from Deadline, the upcoming series will be an adaptation of Naoise Dolan’s LGBTQ+ novel, Exciting Times.

Black Bear Pictures reportedly optioned the rights to the book before it was released in June 2020.

The novel follows Ava, an Irish teacher who travels abroad to teach English to wealthy children. Alongside her new job, she begins a love triangle with a lawyer Edith and a banker named Julian.

Dynevor is currently in talks to play Ava alongside her executive producing role.

Shortly after the news broke, Dolan took to Instagram and expressed her excitement with the caption: “Some news!”

Dolan is also set to step into the director’s chair for the series with Cooper Raiff tapped to co-write.