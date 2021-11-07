Olly Alexander opens up about those Doctor Who rumours: “That was news to me”

Year & Years star Olly Alexander has opened up about Doctor Who and if he’ll be stepping into the infamous role.

Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jodi Whittaker – who made history as the first female Time Lord – would be stepping down from the role in 2022.

Around the same time as Whittaker’s announcement, reports began to surface that the Years & Years singer would be taking over the mantle.

However, in a recent interview with British GQ, the singer officially shut down the rumours that he’ll be staring in the long-running series.

“No. I thought it was quite glamorous and exciting when there was a rumour about it when The Sun reported that I was in final talks for being the next Doctor,” he said.

“That was news to me. I know how much that part means to people and was very flattered and touched that people thought I might be.

“But I can categorically tell you that I am not the next Doctor.”

Even though Alexander will not take part in the new series, his It’s A Sin costar Omari Douglas is reportedly being eyed for the lead role.

According to a report from The Sun, an insider told the publication that emerging talent is a “perfect candidate on so many levels.”