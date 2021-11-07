Olly Alexander opens up about those Doctor Who rumours: “That was news to me”

Year & Years star Olly Alexander has opened up about Doctor Who and if he’ll be stepping into the infamous role.
Earlier this year, it was revealed that Jodi Whittaker – who made history as the first female Time Lord – would be stepping down from the role in 2022.
Around the same time as Whittaker’s announcement, reports began to surface that the Years & Years singer would be taking over the mantle.
However, in a recent interview with British GQ, the singer officially shut down the rumours that he’ll be staring in the long-running series.
“No. I thought it was quite glamorous and exciting when there was a rumour about it when The Sun reported that I was in final talks for being the next Doctor,” he said.
“That was news to me. I know how much that part means to people and was very flattered and touched that people thought I might be.
“But I can categorically tell you that I am not the next Doctor.”
Even though Alexander will not take part in the new series, his It’s A Sin costar Omari Douglas is reportedly being eyed for the lead role.
According to a report from The Sun, an insider told the publication that emerging talent is a “perfect candidate on so many levels.”
View this post on Instagram
The news surrounding Douglas’s potential involvement comes months after the BBC announced that Russell T. Davies would return as showrunner
Back in September, the BBC confirmed that the Queer As Folk creator would once again be at the helm of Doctor Who to celebrate the show’s momentous 60th anniversary.
Davies was the driving force in the show’s revival in 2005, as well as spin-offs such as Torchwood and The Sarah Jane Adventures.
“I’m beyond excited to be back on my favourite show,” Davies said. “But we’re time-travelling too fast, there’s a whole series of Jodie Whittaker’s brilliant Doctor for me to enjoy, with my friend and hero Chris Chibnall at the helm – I’m still a viewer for now.”
With Davies leading the popular series, fans have speculated his It’s A Sin cast making appearances in the show.
As for Whittaker, she is completely out of the loop on who the next Doctor will be.
During a recent appearance on the Graham Norton Show, she said that the BBC are “never going to tell her who it is.”
“We filmed some scenes, but the new Doctor wasn’t there,” she continued.
“I wasn’t there for [Peter Capaldi], and I only met him months later when I passed him in the street!”