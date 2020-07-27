Nico Tortorella stars in trailer for new The Walking Dead spin-off World Beyond

“I want to be an action star for the rest of my life,” Nico Tortorella says when speaking about their role in the brand new series, World Beyond.

Finally, the series has been revealed! Nico Tortorella, previously seen in Scream 4, Younger and – more recently – RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race, will be starring in The Walking Dead spin-off: World Beyond.

The openly gender non-conforming star, with works such as Exploration of Love, Sex and Fluidity, displays their action side (playing a lead character called Felix) in the new series.

Tortorella’s character from The Walking Dead’s third spin-off show has been described as “an honourable man of his word who isn’t afraid to fight for others’ safety and acceptance.”

This will be a limited series, which will air for just two seasons.