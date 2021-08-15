Netflix’s Grace and Frankie drops the first four episodes of final season

Grace and Frankie fans rejoice new episodes from season seven have finally arrived on Netflix.

On Friday (13 August), the streaming giant surprised viewers with a promotional video from Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin.

“We’ve missed you, but more importantly, you’ve missed us. Fonda began.” So we’re here to announce… ”

Before being able to finish, Tomlin hilariously interrupted the Monster In Law actress and said “Tell them!”

“As you know, we’ve been filming the seventh and final season of Grace and Frankie – that’s the second thing! We’ve got to tell them the first thing,” Fonda continued.

Tomlin, who expressed playful irritation with her co-star took over the announcement, stating: “You’ve lost your chance. The first four episodes of season 7 are out now!.”

Fonda followed up with even more Grace and Frankie news when she revealed that more episodes will be coming soon.

“But don’t worry, there’s plenty more to come. We just wanted to give you something special until we finish the rest of the season,” she revealed.

Tomlin ended the video by poking fun at her character’s love for Del Taco, stating: “It was between this and Del Taco gift cards…I wanted to go with the gift cards.”