Netflix releases trailer for upcoming queer animated spy comedy Q-Force

Netflix has dropped the first official trailer for its upcoming LGBTQ+ animated comedy, Q-Force.

Set to the backdrop of West Hollywood, the show will follow a group of LGBTQ+ special agents as they fight crime and save the world.

According to an official synopsis from Netflix: “Steve Maryweather, AKA Agent Mary, was once the Golden Boy of the American Intelligence Agency (AIA), until he came out as gay. Unable to fire him, the Agency sent him off to West Hollywood to disappear into obscurity. Instead, he assembled a misfit squad of LGBTQ+ geniuses. Joining forces with the expert mechanic Deb, master of drag and disguise Twink, and hacker Stat, together they’re Q-Force.”

Series creator Gabe Liedman opened up about Steve Maryweather in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“He’s got all the trappings of James Bond: the looks, the skills. He’s the best of the best, but the agency just still doesn’t see him that way,” he explained.

“That felt like this really funny set-up for an action-comedy about this incredibly skilled person just bumping up against a wall over and over again.”

Later in the interview, he explained why having a diverse set of characters was crucial for the queer series.

“It was important to me to build it out into an ensemble comedy. just thinking about the LGBTQ community, it’s not just this one guy. It struck me as a good opportunity to tell the story of the wider community,” he said.