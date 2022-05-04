Netflix drops first-look images of The Umbrella Academy season three

Netflix has given fans their first glimpse into season three of The Umbrella Academy and the latest threat facing the Hargreeves family.

The upcoming instalment will see the cast return to the present day after spending most of the last season in the 1960s.

Netflix confirmed that the new episodes will see the adoptive family of superheroes team up with the Sparrow Academy, an alternate timeline superhero group.

“Will they find a way back to their pre-apocalyptic lives? Or is this new world about to reveal more than just a hiccup in the timeline?” the official logline asks.

The new group features Ben (Justin H Min), who is dead in the original timeline, but alive and well in this universe with no recognition of his siblings.

In the new first-look images, which were released on 3 May, the mysterious members of the Sparrow Academy can be seen for the first time, as well as the Hargreeves family that fans have come to know so well.

The Umbrella Academy stars Elliot Page, Robert Sheehan, Tom Hopper, Emmy Raver-Lampman, David Castañeda and Aidan Gallagher, with the alternate timeline of Hargreeves being made up of Justin Cornwell as Marcus Hargreeves/Sparrow Number One, Britne Oldford as Fei Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Three, Jake Epstein as Alphonso Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Four, Genesis Rodriguez as Sloane Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Five, and Cazzie David as Jayme Hargreeves/Sparrow Number Six.

Season three of The Umbrella Academy premieres on 22 June on Netflix.

You can view all of the first-look images below or by clicking here: