Netflix cast lead roles in its upcoming LGBTQ+ vampire series, First Kill

The eight episodes will begin production later on this year.

First Kill is based on Victoria “V. E.” Schwab’s short story of the same name.

It follows a teenage vampire called Juliette, who must “make her first kill so she can take her place among a powerful vampire family.”

Juliette sets her sights on a new girl in town called Calliope, who is a vampire hunter from a family of renowned slayers.

The synopsis adds: “Both find that the other won’t be so easy to kill and, unfortunately, way too easy to fall for.”

Schwab’s story was first published in the Imprint story collection Vampire Never Get Old: Tales with Fresh Bite.

She previously described the tale as “Killing Eve meets Buffy” and yes, we’re already creating our stan accounts in preparation of the new series.

Felicia D. Henderson – whose previous credits include Moesha, Sister, Sister, Gossip Girl, Fringe and Marvel’s The Punisher – will serve as showrunner, while Schwab will write and executive produce.

Emma Roberts and Karah Preiss will executive produce the eight-part vampire drama under their Belletrist Productions banner.

It will be their second literary adaptation.

We’re going to need the release date next.