Murray Bartlett opens up about his White Lotus character in new interview

White Lotus star Murray Bartlett has opened up about his newfound fame and breakout role in the acclaimed HBO series.

In an interview with The Guardian, Bartlett described his new level of fame as a “surprise.”

“It’s not like I expected it to happen, for sure. But now that it has happened it feels like it’s really good timing…I’m a bit wiser. I anchored in myself,” he said.

“It’s the nature – for me, at least – of hitting those milestones where you reflect back and think: ‘Well, am I where I want to be in my life?’ And I am.”

The 50-year-old went on to reveal that his feeling of fulfillment can also be seen in his home life as well.

“We [Bartlett and his partner] made a choice to move out of the city; I’m in nature again, which I feel is my natural habitat,” he explained.

“I’m in a wonderful relationship. I had this amazing opportunity to do this job. Reflecting back, I just felt incredibly lucky and happy to be where I am.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bartlett discussed his White Lotus character Armond, who is a high-strung manager at a luxury hotel.

“[He] represents that part of all us that is like: ‘What the fuck? What are we doing? What is going on?’ He’s waking up to the insanity of the nightmare that he’s in and just can’t hold up the public face anymore,” he said.