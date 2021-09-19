Mj Rodriguez discusses her Emmy nomination and acting aspirations: “I want to be able to play anything”

Pose superstar Mj Rodriguez has opened up about her acting aspirations and expanding career in a brand new interview.

Sitting down with The Guardian, the 30-year-old actress revealed that she doesn’t want to be put in a box in regards to her future acting roles.

“I want to be able to play anything. It’s about whether I’m the right person to tell the story of this character, whether she’s trans, cis, gender non-conforming, a monster, a superhero or alien,” she explained.

“I want to be seen as a human being first. What comes after is my being African American, Latina, a trans woman. I just want people to see me as a performer. An actress.”

Rodriguez went on to say that she wants to be celebrated for more than just her trans identity.

“When you keep reading, ‘She’s the first trans performer to do this, the first trans woman to be nominated for that’, I wonder how people start to perceive me,” she explained. “I would love it if my trans-ness was not always the leading cause of why I am celebrated.

“When people watch me singing on stage I don’t want them t be thinking about my trans-ness. I want them to be thinking: ‘Who’s that girl up there? She’s turning it’. That’s what I wish, but I also know this world.”

Later in the interview, Rodriguez opened up about her burgeoning music career and described it as something she “always dreamed of doing.”