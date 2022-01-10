Mj Rodriguez becomes the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe

Mj Rodriguez has made history as the first transgender actress to win a Golden Globe.

After three seasons of captivating viewers on the critically acclaimed series Pose, Rodriguez has finally received her much deserved flowers.

On 9 January, the 31-year-old took home the Golden Globe for Best Actress in a TV Drama for her role as Blanca Evangelista.

Shortly after the award was announced, Rodriguez took to Instagram to express her excitement over her incredible achievement.

“OMG OMGGG! [Golden Globes] Wow! You talking about sickening birthday present! Thank you! This is the door that is going to open the door for many more young talented individuals,” she wrote.

“They will see that it is more than possible. They will see that a young Black Latina girl from Newark New Jersey who had a dream, to change the minds others would WITH LOVE. LOVE WINS.”

The exciting talent ended her statement by shouting out the LGBTQ+ community and the other Best Actress nominees.

“To my young LGBTQAI babies WE ARE HERE the door is now open now reach the stars!!!!! To the nominees, we are Queens. I’m so happy to share space with you! Each and every last one of you women are phenomenal,” she said.