Meghan Trainor responds to rumours she ‘stole Shea Couleé’s sandwich’ on Drag Race set

Meghan Trainor has broken her silence over accusations that she stole Shea Couleé’s sandwich during her appearance on Drag Race.

The I Believe in Santa hitmaker was a guest judge on the ninth season of the show back in 2017.

Her appearance was instantly met with controversy, as fans and cast members on the season noted that she “didn’t seem like she was excited to be there.”

Trinity the Tuck, who was there for the episode and later went on to win season four of All Stars alongside Monét X Change, opened up about her experiences with celebrity judges on a podcast in November 2020.

“Meghan Trainor was to me just like disrespectful, like not, not as in like a diva per se,” she explained at the time.

“Like she came on set. I actually, I didn’t see her on set. She came on the judges panel and when we weren’t filming, she just was very blase.

“And like, didn’t seem like she was excited to be there.”

Trinity went on to claim that Meghan “stole one of the girl’s sandwiches on set from catering.”