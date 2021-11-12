Meet the 14 fierce drag performers competing on Queen of the Universe

World of Wonder has revealed the 14 drag performers who will be competing in its new singing competition, Queen of the Universe.

Those taking part will represent 10 regions around the world, including the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Denmark, Australia, Canada, England, France, China and India.

The show will see some of the world’s fiercest drag queens sing in front of the “Pop Diva Panel” of judges and a live audience.

With its inspiration being international singing competitions like Eurovision, the show will feature contestants from all over the world.

The unscripted series comes from World of Wonder, the same production company behind the Emmy Award-winning phenomenon RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Graham Norton was previously announced as the host of the show, with Paramount+ now confirming who will be judging the queens.

Drag Race legends Trixie Mattel and Michelle Visage will join the panel, bringing their drag and singing expertise with them as they search for the winner.

Also appearing is living legend Vanessa Williams, who has released eight studio albums and starred in hit shows such as Ugly Betty and Desperate Housewives.

Rounding out the panel is Leona Lewis, winner of the X Factor and artist behind one of the world’s biggest hits, Bleeding Love.

Here are the performers competing for the $250,000 prize on the show’s debut season and their official bios:

Ada Vox (San Antonio, Tex.)

A former top-10 American Idol contestant, Ada Vox is living proof that everything’s bigger in Texas — including her voice! As a performer of seven years (and counting), Ada is ready to showcase her vocal skills on a global platform and get the redemption she’s seeking.

Aria B Cassadine (Atlanta, Ga.)

Aria B Cassadine, the 2018 winner of Miss Gay Black America, is ready to add the Queen of the Universe title to her already extensive collection of crowns. After starting her drag journey on a dare from a friend, Aria goes to the global stage ready to score yet another win for her already impressive drag resume.

Betty Bitschlap (Copenhagen, Denmark)

A full-time performer both in and out of drag, Betty Bitschlap will rock your socks off! When it comes to style, Betty has range; in the blink of an eye, she can effortlessly transform from punk-rockstar fantasy to a glamorous sequined gown complete with a not-a-hair-out-of-place updo.

Chy’enne Valentino (Chicago, Ill.)

Chy’enne Valentino has been singing since the age of 5 and broke out onstage at 18 years old, competing to win Miss Continental Plus in 2018. A former American Idol contestant who now runs her own bakery called Pound Your Cakes, she’s ready to pound her vocal cords and prove she’s worthy of the crown.