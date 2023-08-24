Max’s Our Flag Means Death: Here’s your first look at the pirate comedy’s new season

Our Flag Means Death fans rejoice! Max has dropped sneak peek photos for season two.

Spoilers ahead

Back in June 2022, fans breathed a collective sigh of relief when the pirate comedy was greenlit for a second season.

“We are so happy to bring this truly one-of-a-kind series back! We congratulate David, Taika, Rhys and the entire talented cast and crew, and thank the show’s fans for embracing it wholeheartedly,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content at Max at the time.

Since that fateful day, LGBTQ+ TV enthusiasts have been eager to learn more about the new batch of episodes.

Fortunately on 24 August, Max finally released a handful of first-look photos from the highly anticipated season via Vanity Fair.

In one of the snapshots, Rhys Darby’s Stede Bonnet character is shown perched on top of a rock while he looks wistfully into the sea.

In another photo, Stede and his crew members are featured with surprised reactions while hulled up in a ship.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a sneak preview without a first look at everyone’s favourite broody pirate, Blackbeard (Taika Waititi) – who appears to be taking his breakup with Bonnet very hard.

Lastly, the batch of photos also teases the show’s new cast members and returning guest stars, including Minnie Driver as Irish pirate Anne Bonny, Leslie Jones as the hilarious Spanish Jackie and Rubio Qian as the mysterious merchant Susan.

In an interview with the aforementioned publication, the show’s executive producer – Antoine Douaihy – revealed that season two will be grander due to its various New Zealand-based filming locations.

“The viewers will see the scope of their world has expanded based on the fact we’re able to get to these amazing locations within a short travel time,” Douaihy explained.

“You will notice a marked difference between the two seasons in terms of the scope and the scale.”

Con O’Neill, who plays Izzy, also gave insight into his character’s “remarkable journey,” which is reportedly set to deal with his unrequited feelings for Blackbeard.

“He understands what love is and whom he’s in love with. Physically, it’s been quite demanding, and also emotionally, it’s been quite demanding to be playing a man enraged by unrequited love, who’s basically a hopeless romantic, and to be able to play all that and also remember that this is fundamentally a comedy,” he explained.

Non-binary talent Vico Oritz, who plays Jim, echoed similar sentiments about their character’s upcoming journey, stating: “Jim really evolves in season two. They’re a bit more chatty and a bit more conversational. There’s a bit more zaniness and a bit more softness.”

Fans won’t have to wait too long for Our Flag Means Death season two, with its premiere set for October.

Released on HBO Max in the U.S. last March, the comedy follows the hilarious adventures of aristocrat-turned-pirate Stede Bonnet (Rhys Darby) and his eccentric crew, who sail the seas to try and make a name for themselves as pirates while crossing paths with the legendary and misunderstood Blackbeard (Taika Waititi).

While Our Flag Means Death has been lauded for its diverse characters, witty comedy, and heartwarming story, fans have particularly praised the series for its incredible LGBTQ+ representation.

Across the first season, three queer relationships have been introduced, one of which is between the two central characters, Bonnet and Blackbeard.

Check out the rest of the photos below.