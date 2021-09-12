Marvel’s New Warriors TV series allegedly canceled for being “too gay”

Marvel executives allegedly cancelled a New Warriors television series due to it being “too gay.”

According to a report from Gizmodo, the TV show was greenlit by the Disney-owned network Freeform back in 2017.

Milana Vayntrub (Squirrel Girl), Derek Theler (Mister Immortal), Jeremy Tardy (Night Thraser), Callum Worthy (Speedball), Mathew Moy (Microbe) and Kate Comer (Debrii) were all cast in the series and even filmed a pilot.

Although the episode received positive reviews from test audiences, the network cancelled the show due to scheduling conflicts.

On Wednesday (8 September), Kevin Beigel – the show-runner for the shelved series – debunked those rumours and dished the real reason why New Warriors wasn’t picked up.

In a series of now-deleted tweets, Beigel wrote: “There’s a show we wrote a few years ago. It was very proudly gay. A singular power that be killed the show.

“Because it was too gay. A rich, straight Brentwood turd. He got fired for being vile at his company. We, on the other hand, live. #NewWarriors.”

The creative also shared behind the scenes photos of Vayntrub in her Squirrel Girl costume, cast photos and even a script from a character who described themselves as “Black. Queer. Powered.”

“I have nights where I can’t fall asleep because I get so mad we couldn’t have characters say stuff like this,” he tweeted.

The following day, Beigel’s tweets were deleted but not before Marvel fans began speculating that former Marvel executive Jeph Loeb was the “power that be” responsible.