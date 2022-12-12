Manu Ríos announces his departure from Netflix’s hit teen drama Élite

Elite star Manu Ríos has revealed that he’s leaving the LGBTQ+ inclusive teen drama.

Since making his debut on the fourth season of the beloved Netflix series, the 23-year-old actor has captivated viewers with his honest portrayal of openly queer student Patrick Blanco.

While Ríos delivered another standout performance in the show’s latest batch of episodes, it looks like fans will be seeing less of Patrick in future releases.

During a recent interview with Fotogramas, the young talent revealed that he would not be returning for the seventh season of Elite.

“I believe that everything that begins has its end. As an actor, you want to do different things,” he explained.

“Although Elite has been an incredible experience, and I am very grateful for everything it has brought, there are also times when it is necessary to move on from that stage, change the page, and do other things.”

While Ríos currently has no plans to return to the show’s seventh season, he left the door open to future appearances.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Manu Rios (@manurios)

“But who knows, life takes many turns. So, maybe, in another season… who knows? But, for now, season six is the closure of my character,” he said.

Ríos’ departure comes a month after Omar Ayuso – who played Omar Shanaa in the first five seasons of Elite – announced his return to the series.

On 25 October, the show announced the news via their social media accounts with a brief teaser trailer.

“Meet the new faces joining #Elite7 👀 watch out for a surprise,” the series wrote on Instagram.

Throughout the short clip, an array of new actors were announced as they shuffled into a photobooth – including Mirela Balic, Gleb Abrosimov, Nadia Al Saidi, and Fernando Líndez.

At the end of the teaser, Ayuso appeared outside the booth before the new batch of cast members reunited to take group shots.

The sixth season of Elite is now available to stream on Netflix.