Love Island star says time on the show would’ve been “easier” if she was bisexual

Love Island star Georgia Townend shared her thoughts on her recent elimination and said it would have been “easier” if she was bisexual.

In the latest episode, Townend was dumped from the series after her love interest Hugo ended up re-coupling with fellow islander Chloe.

During an interview on Love Island: Aftersun, the 28-year old said: “I wish I was bisexual.”

She continued: “It would have been so much easier to couple up with the girls than any the boys.”

The former Islander went on to praise the women in the series and highlighted her friendships with Faye and Lucinda.

Since her interview, fans of the series took to Twitter to give their thoughts on Townsend’s comments.

One user wrote: “Georgia saying she wished she was bisexual so she could couple up with the girls… maybe if love island didn’t see us as a ‘logical difficulty’ then they could actually cast openly bi people and let them couple with whoever cause it would make it way more interesting.”

Another fan tweeted: “Dude if they had a bisexual version of love island i would eat that shit up so hard that would be so fucking good oh my god.”

Despite various campaigns for the ITV series to include LGBTQ+ contestants, network boss Amanda Stavri said gay Islanders would present a “logistical difficulty” for the series, which has run for six seasons since 2015.