Loki director Kate Herron won’t be returning for season 2

Loki director and EP Kate Herron has announced that she won’t be back for season 2.

Sitting down with Deadline, the acclaimed director gave insight on why she won’t be returning to the groundbreaking series.

“I always planned to be just on for this, and to be honest, Season 2 wasn’t in the – that’s something that just came out, and I am so excited,” she said.

“I’m really happy to watch it as a fan next season, but I just think I’m proud of what we did here and I’ve given it my all. I’m working on some other stuff yet to be announced.”

She did however hint at being open to working on Marvel projects in the future but said: “I’m just focused on my own stuff at the moment.”

Since debuting back in June, the series has become a smash hit with Marvel fans. Alongside the creative storyline, many viewers have praised the show for confirming the titular character as bisexual.

Earlier this month, Herron spoke to about the importance of Loki’s bisexuality and discussed her hopes for his sexuality to be explored in future seasons.

“Basically I don’t know plans for the future with Loki — I’m so focused on this story,” she told the Collider.

“But I would say that part of my thinking was, well, if it’s canon and it’s acknowledged, then yeah I hope there’s obviously more road to travel with that aspect of his personality. And I hope it has opened the door to more stories, definitely.”