La Fortuna star T’Nia Miller shares her thoughts on those Doctor Who casting rumours

The Haunting of Bly Manor star T’Nia Miller gave an ambiguous answer regarding the recent Doctor Who rumours.

For over the past four years, Jodie Whittaker has shined on our screens as the thirteenth Doctor.

With her run ending later this year, conversations have begun to circulate on who will portray the character in the upcoming Russell T Davies led season.

An array of stars have been speculated to take on the role, with some fans spotlighting Miller as their top contender.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, she described the casting rumours as a “massive compliment.”

“I mean, I’ve got to tell you, come on, it’s a nice ego boost, isn’t it? It’s a lovely compliment. It really is. I must give them a call,” Miller explained.

“I keep saying this, and I haven’t done it yet – I’ve got to call Russell [T Davies], because I know he’s back on it, and he is phenomenal.”

Miller also said that she read Davies first-ever Doctor Who script for Big Finish earlier this year.

“So, yeah, it’s a massive compliment. But I’m sure whoever they choose will be perfect. And Russell’s very clever, you know? It’ll be someone unexpected. Because he’s very clever.”