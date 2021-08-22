Kit Williamson reveals new LGBTQ+ comedy Unconventional has begun filming

Kit Williamson’s new dark LGBTQ+ comedy series Unconventional has officially begun filming.

According to a report from Deadline, the new series is set to follow queer siblings Noah and Margot Guillory, as they explore life in their 30s, alongside their partners Dan Charles and Elisa Slate.

As they try to start an unconventional family, the foursome will be tasked with navigating an unstable world and maintaining the close bonds that they cultivated along the way.

Williamson and Aubrey Peeples are set to star as the series leads with James Bland and Briana Venskus starring as their love interests respectively.

Alongside their series roles, Williamson and Bland are also both set to write, produce and direct the LGBTQ+ inclusive project.

Rounding out the main ensemble is Drag Race star Willam Belli, Constantine Rousouli, Laith Ashley and Dana Wheeler-Nicholson.

Wheeler-Nicholson, who is best known for her role in Friday Night Lights, is set to play Noah and Margot’s displaced conservative mother.

In a statement, Williamson opened up about the importance of the series, stating: “It’s still rare for a TV show to centre on the LGBTQ+ experience.”

He continued: “Filming this series independently enables us to tell the story on our own terms, and to create opportunities for queer talent. We deserve a more authentic representation in front of and behind the camera.”

The Eastsiders actor also uploaded a series of behind the scenes photos from a “very special episode” that was filmed at the Castle House in Joshua Tree, California.