Warner Bros. TV has confirmed that a crossover between Riverdale and the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina is in the works.

Kiernan Shipka, who played Sabrina Spellman on Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is set to appear in season six of Riverdale.

Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, a writer and producer on both shows, said in a statement to TV Line: “We’ve been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since season 1, so it’s thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our Rivervale special event.

“It’s also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds – I think fans will, too. It’s really fun and special.”

The news was confirmed by Shipka herself as she posted a photo from set, showing her sitting in a Riverdale chair with “Sabrina Spellman” printed on it.

“From Greendale to Riverdale… See u in Season 6,” she wrote alongside the image.

Despite airing its season five finale on 6 October, season six of Riverdale is set to premiere in a five-episode event titled “Rivervale” on 16 November.

Both shows have been linked since they first started, as they are both based on the Archie comic books and were originally planned to be companion shows.

This was until Netflix got the rights to Chilling Adventures of Sabrina in a straight to series order, leaving Riverdale airing on The CW – the network originally developing both.