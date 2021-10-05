Kaley Cuoco gives fans first look at Mae Martin in The Flight Attendant

Kaley Cuoco has given fans their first glimpse of The Flight Attendant’s second season that recently started filming.

After becoming a hit in 2020, the mystery thriller is expected to return to our screens sometime in 2022.

Based on the 2018 novel of the same name, the series follows American flight attendant Cassie Bowden (played by Cuoco) – a reckless alcoholic who drinks during flights and spends her time off with strangers, including her passengers.

The synopsis says: “When she wakes up in a hotel room in Bangkok with a hangover from the night before, she discovers the dead body of a man who was on her last flight lying next to her, his throat slashed.

“Afraid to call the police, she cleans up the crime scene, then joins the other airline crew traveling to the airport.

“In New York City, she is met by Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agents who question her about the layover in Bangkok. Still unable to piece the night together, and suffering intermittent flashbacks/hallucinations about it, she begins to wonder who the killer could be.”

Season two will feature a bunch of new cast members, including Mae Martin in a recurring role.

In a recent Instagram post, Cuoco gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of season two – including pictures of her and Martin.