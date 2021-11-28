Kal Penn to star in new queer FX comedy series Belated

Harold & Kumar star Kal Penn has been cast in an upcoming FX LGBTQ+ series about coming out later in life.

According to a report from Deadline, Penn has signed on to star in the FX comedy pilot Belated from Rescue Me creator Peter Tolan.

The new half-hour series follows Owen (Penn) as he navigates life after coming out in his 40s. With the help of his ex-wife, the two explore their new normal as co-parents, the diverse LGBTQ+ community, and creating new relationships.

Penn’s character has been described as “intelligent with dry wit” who seems to have his life “all figured out” before it all changes after a random hook up with another man.

“He had a great wife and family, a home in a quaint, upscale Connecticut town, and a distinguished job as the head of pediatrics at a top New York City hospital,” the description read.

Shortly after the news was announced, Penn took to Instagram to celebrate the upcoming series, writing: “This script is incredible! Couldn’t be more excited & thankful to be joining.”

The show has also been described as a personal project for both Tolan and Penn – who both came out in their later years.

Earlier this month, Penn revealed to the public that he was gay during the promotion of his memoir, You Can’t Be Serious.