Josh Gad gives update on potentially queer Beauty and the Beast prequel series

Frozen star Josh Gad updated Disney fans on the potential LGBTQ+ Beauty and the Beast TV series.

In 2020, Disney announced that a prequel of the 2017 live-action blockbuster was in the works.

The eight-episode limited musical series will see Luke Evans and Josh Gad reprise their iconic roles as Gaston and LeFou with newcomer Briana Middleton as the latter’s stepsister, Tilly.

Alan Menken, an EGOT winner and composer of the 1991 original film and the live-action release, has been announced to write the soundtrack, while Oscar-nominee Glenn Slater will helm the lyrics of the first episode.

With production starting later this year, Gad gave diehard fans a quick update on the project while sitting down with Comicbook.com.

“We’re still planning on shooting this spring and the scripts are incredible, the music is unbelievable, all-new songs by Alan Menken, we’re casting now,” he revealed.

While many are excited to step back into the Beauty and the Beast universe, fans are also eager to know if LeFou would be openly queer in the series.

Director Bill Condon confirmed he was gay after the character was seen dancing with a man at the end of the live-action film.

The moment only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to get the movie banned or given an adult-only rating in several countries.