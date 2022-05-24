JoJo Siwa headed to Facebook Watch with new docuseries JoJo Goes

Popstar JoJo Siwa announced a brand new docuseries for Facebook Watch.

When it comes to the most booked and busy celebrities, the former Dance Moms star takes the cake.

Over the last year and a half, Siwa joined the judges’ panel on So You Think You Can Dance, released her Paramount+ musical The J Team and competed in the hit competition series Dancing With The Stars.

Even though her schedule has been filled with events and projects, the 19-year-old is showing no signs of slowing down.

On 20 May, Siwa and Facebook Watch revealed that a new docuseries titled JoJo Goes was officially headed to the streaming platform.

The new show is expected to follow the social media personality and her celebrity friends as they “partake in some crazy fun adventures she’s already wanted to experience but never got the chance to.”

In a statement, Aliyah Silverstein, SVP of Current Programming and Executive Producer at B17 Entertainment, said fans would see a “new side'” of Siwa in the series.

“JoJo Siwa’s boundless positivity and message of self-love have made her an inspiration to millions who have watched her grow up on stage, TV, and online,” she said.

“This series takes fans along for the ride as soon-to-be 19-year-old JoJo explores all the off-stage passions and quirky paths that haven’t fit into her daily life as a super celebrity. It’s an entirely new side of JoJo that we are excited to share.”

Mina Lefevre, Head of Development & Programming at Meta, echoed similar sentiments and described the young talent as the “voice of her generation.”

“We look forward to seeing JoJo and her friends explore all of the exciting experiences we have lined up, along with our wonderful partners at B17 Entertainment, pushing themselves outside of their comfort zones in a way audiences have never seen before,” she said.

JoJo Goes is set to drop on Facebook Watch this summer and will also be available on Watch Together via Messenger and Instagram video calls.

“I’m so excited to partner with Facebook Watch for JoJo Goes! I will be going on some crazy fun adventures and I can’t wait for my fans to see what new things I try out with some of my best friends! Make sure to check it out,” Siwa said in an additional statement.