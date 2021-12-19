John Whaite reflects on his Strictly appearance in emotional statement

Bake Off star John Whaite delivered an emotional statement following the Strictly Come Dancing final.

On the Saturday finale (18 December), Whaite and his partner Johannes Radebe performed a playful routine to the smooth sounds of Sting’s Shape of My Heart.

The two then went on to deliver their final heartwarming performance of You Got The Love, which ended with them both in tears.

After nearly 12 weeks of hard work, the two landed in second place after Eastender star Rose Ayling and her partner Giovanni Pernice secured the top spot.

Taking to Instagram, Whaite opened up about his experience and the impact it had on the LGBTQ+ community.

“When the glitter has faded and the spotlights have dimmed, I hope you all cherish something mighty special from this that will live on in your hearts,” he said.

“I’m so proud to have been part of such a diverse, groundbreaking series of Strictly. What started life as an entertainment show has this year provided solace for so many outcasts.

“Whoever you may be, I pray you always have the heart to be kind, to be understanding and to love. It really is as simple as that.”

Whaite also thanked Radebe for “holding” his hand and sharing this experience with him.