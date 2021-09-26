John Whaite and Johannes Radebe stun Strictly audience with powerful dance

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe stunned the Strictly Come Dancing audience with their first dance this past Saturday (25 September).

Hitting the stage to New Order’s Blue Monday, the two talents gave an enthralling performance of passion, intensity and precision.

Soon after the dance concluded, the coupled received a standing ovation from judges Motsi Mabuse and Shirley Ballas.

The two were also awarded 30 points for their routine which made them the second-highest scoring couple of the evening.

Ballas praised the duo during her critique, stating: “I feel this is a testimony to the same-sex couple. Absolutely brilliant. To go from leader to being led is so hard. Beautiful choreography.”

Anton De Bekeke echoed similar sentiments to Ballas and applauded the couple for performing a “stylish, clean and powerful” dance.

“Last week you said you wanted to make it about dancing and you absolutely made it about the dancing. Just carry on like that and I’ll be delighted,” he said.

On Sunday (26 September), Whaite took to his Instagram stories to thank fans for their supportive messages.

“I don’t know if it’s the slight hangover, but I’m crying reading all your lovely messages, he said.

“But mostly I’m so proud of Johannes Radebe. His courage to be unapologetically himself will inspire so many – he certainly already inspired me.

He went on to say that he couldn’t reply to all the messages but is grateful and thankful for everyone’s kind words.