Jesse James Keitel makes LGBTQ+ history with starring role on Big Sky

Breaking barriers never looked so good!

Non-binary actor Jesse James Keitel is making history with her upcoming lead role on the new television series Big Sky.

Keitel is the first non-binary actor to be a series regular on primetime television.

When the news was announced Jesse, who uses the pronouns they/them and she/her, took to Instagram to express her excitement for the new role stating: “Wow. So endlessly grateful. 😭😭😭 HERE WE GO!”

In a recent Q&A with Variety co-star Kylie Bunbury praised Keitel’s work on the series, stating: “First of all, she’s incredible. But she’s representing for nonbinary people, and for ABC to do this and to have Jesse, who is incredibly talented, I feel like that’s worthy of a cheers.”

The new series follows a detective and ex-cop partnering up to find two missing sisters that have been kidnapped by a truck driver in Montana.

Keitel will be playing the character of Jerrie, a young nonbinary musician that unknowingly falls into the trap of the abductor.

The show stars Bunbury as Cassie Dewell, Ryan Phillippe as Cody Hoyt, and Katheryn Winnick as Jenny Hoyt.

Series creator, David E. Kelley described the show as a “thrill ride and a great piece of entertainment at 10 o’clock at night.”

Watch the full trailer for the Big Sky below.