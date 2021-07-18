Jameela Jamil shows off her She-Hulk fight training in new social media post

Jameela Jamil is giving MCU fans a sneak peek at her fight training for the forthcoming Disney+ She-Hulk series.

Taking to Instagram, Jamil uploaded a short video that showcased her practising fight choreography with a trainer.

“GAH!!! WHAT IS HAPPENING??? Hands down the silliest video I’ve ever made. I’m so excited!” she exclaimed.

The video was backed by the classic motivational track, Eye Of The Tiger and featured Jamil performing punch and kick combos.

Back in June, Variety announced that Jamil would be playing the role of Titania, the arch-nemesis of She-Hulk.

The Marvel supervillain was created by writer Jim Shooter in the 80s and first made their debut during the special crossover series Secret Wars #3.

Titania has been a mainstay in the She-Hulk comics and possesses superhuman strength, stamina, and resistance to injury.

The Good Place actress joins Tatiana Maslany, who plays the titular character, Ginger Gonzaga, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth and Mark Ruffalo – who will be reprising his role as the Hulk.

The forthcoming series will follow Jessica Walters, a lawyer and cousin to Bruce Banner who gains the same Hulk powers. But unlike Bruce, Jessica is able to retain her intelligence, personality and emotional compass.

Details surrounding the show has been kept under wraps since it was first announced back in 2019.

During a recent interview with Gold Derby, series star Maslany kept the tea to herself while expressing excitement for the show.

“I can’t talk about it. But I’m very excited about it, I’m excited for people to see it. We’ll talk about it sometime,” she said.

Kat Coiro and Anu Valia are set to direct the She-Hulk series with Jessica Gao serving as head writer.