Jaboukie Young-White and Kiersey Clemons to star in new Amazon series Fairfax

Jaboukie Young-White and Kiersey Clemons are set to star in Amazon’s new adult animated series Fairfax.

According to a report from Deadline, the show follows four middle school friends who are on a “never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles – the pulsing heart of Hypebeast culture.”

Young-White will be portraying Truman who is described as a “self-proclaimed ‘auteur’ filmmaker and Casanova.”

Clemons has signed on to play Derica an aspiring model and activist who is “determined to save the planet in style.”

Skyler Gisondo and Peter S Kim are set to complete the foursome as Dale, the new kid from Oregon who “loves his dad and fanny pack” and Benny a “savvy sneakerhead” who dreams of “generational-clout.”

Taking to Instagram, Clemson expressed her excitement for the new series, stating: “I made a COVID bb too.”

Kim echoed similar sentiments on social media to Clemson, writing: “Cannot wait till y’all get to meet Benny Choi and his gang gang! The block is hot.”

Of course, the show wouldn’t be complete without an impressive list of guest stars which includes Billy Porter, Yvette Nicole Brown, Zoey Deutch, Pamela Adlon, Camila Mendes, Ben Schwarts and John Leguizamo.