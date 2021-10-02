Jaboukie Young-White and Kiersey Clemons to star in new Amazon series Fairfax

Jaboukie Young-White and Kiersey Clemons are set to star in Amazon’s new adult animated series Fairfax.
According to a report from Deadline, the show follows four middle school friends who are on a “never-ending quest for clout on Fairfax Avenue in Los Angeles – the pulsing heart of Hypebeast culture.”
Young-White will be portraying Truman who is described as a “self-proclaimed ‘auteur’ filmmaker and Casanova.”
Clemons has signed on to play Derica an aspiring model and activist who is “determined to save the planet in style.”
Skyler Gisondo and Peter S Kim are set to complete the foursome as Dale, the new kid from Oregon who “loves his dad and fanny pack” and Benny a “savvy sneakerhead” who dreams of “generational-clout.”
Taking to Instagram, Clemson expressed her excitement for the new series, stating: “I made a COVID bb too.”
Kim echoed similar sentiments on social media to Clemson, writing: “Cannot wait till y’all get to meet Benny Choi and his gang gang! The block is hot.”
Of course, the show wouldn’t be complete without an impressive list of guest stars which includes Billy Porter, Yvette Nicole Brown, Zoey Deutch, Pamela Adlon, Camila Mendes, Ben Schwarts and John Leguizamo.
View this post on Instagram
Fairfax is expected to drop on 29 October and has already been picked up for two seasons at the popular streaming network.
Alongside his new lead role in the forthcoming series, Young-White is also set to headline his own LGBTQ+ comedy project on HBO Max.
In a partnership with Insecure star Issa Rae, the two are set to create a show based on Vanessa R. Panfil’s book The Gang’s All Queer: The Lives of Gay Gang Members.
The series follows a closeted 20-something in Chicago who drops out of college to grieve a gang-related death.
Rae has been tapped to produce the project under her media label Hoorae with Young-White writing and executive producing.
The first two episodes of RuPaul’s Drag Race UK season 3 are now available to stream on BBC iPlayer.