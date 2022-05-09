It’s a Sin fans “completely shocked” after HIV/AIDS drama snubbed at BAFTA TV Awards

Fans of It’s a Sin have been left “speechless” after the critically acclaimed series failed to win any of its 11 nominations at the BAFTA TV Awards.

The show follows a group of friends in 1980s London who grow up in the shadow of the HIV/AIDS epidemic.

Upon release, it received praise for its powerful storytelling, incredible cast, and bringing LGBTQ+ history to a mainstream audience in a way that had never been done before.

The drama, which coincided with HIV Testing Week, proved to have a remarkable impact on viewers, with Terrence Higgins Trust announcing that 8,200 HIV tests were ordered in one day – smashing their previous daily record of 2,800.

It’s a Sin was created and written by Russell T Davies, the mastermind behind Doctor Who’s reboot in the 2000s.

It led the way at this year’s BAFTA TV Awards with a total of 11 nominations across five categories: Best Miniseries, Must-See Moment (Colin’s devastating AIDS diagnosis), Leading Actor (Olly Alexander), Leading Actress (Lydia West) and Supporting actor (Callum Scott Howells, David Carlyle, Omari Douglas).

However, it failed to win a single gong during the ceremony on 8 May, leaving fans “devastated” and “furious”.

“The fact that It’s A Sin created such an incredible conversion around HIV/AIDS, was one of the most talked about dramas last year and has walked away empty handed tonight with the BBC muting every clip is utterly baffling,” one viewer wrote on Twitter.

Another added: “It’s A Sin was one of the most important pieces of TV in a generation.

“It agitated, it educated and it helped challenge the stigma that still sadly exists around HIV/AIDS.

“The fact it was overlooked at the #BAFTAS really is unbelievable.”

Critically acclaimed author Malorie Blackman, who is best known for her Noughts & Crosses series, was among those criticising the lack of awards for It’s a Sin.

She said: “No disrespect to the BAFTA winners tonight but how did It’s A Sin not receive a single award? That series was phenomenal.”

The show managed to take home two trophies at the BAFTA Craft Awards this year, for Best Director and Editor.

James Moran, a British screenwriter for television and film, explained that he “thought it was going to clean up” at the TV Awards.

“Such is the way of voted awards, though, sometimes this happens,” he added. “What a shame. There hasn’t been a *day* since that I haven’t thought about that show. Life changing.”

Both West and Howells wore THT heart badges to the ceremony to honour the 40th anniversary of the charity and commemorate Terry Higgins becoming the first named person to die of an AIDS-related illness in the UK four decades later.

