Interview with the Vampire: Jacob Anderson shares new details about season 2

Game of Thrones star Jacob Anderson has shared some juicy new details about Interview with the Vampire season two.

Spoilers ahead

Back in October 2022, fans of Anne Rice were treated to the AMC drama-horror, which is based on the beloved novel of the same name.

Like the novel and 1994 film adaptation, the Interview with the Vampire series follows Louis de Pointe du Lac (Anderson) as he sits down with journalist Daniel Molloy (Eric Bogosian) to tell the tragic story of his life as a vampire and volatile relationship with the Lestat de Lioncourt (Sam Reid).

While the show incorporated an array of changes to the source material – like setting the story in the early 1900s versus the late 1700s – the entire first season received universal acclaim from fans and critics, with many praising its tone, costumes, and Anderson and Reid’s electric chemistry.

LGBTQIA+ fans also lauded the series and its creator, Rolin Jones, for embracing the queer elements of Rice’s original novel and making Louise and Lestat full-on lovers.

Fortunately, the show’s second season is currently in production due to AMC Networks reaching a deal with the SAG-AFTRA in September, per Deadline.

Since returning to production, new information has slowly started to come out about the forthcoming season.

In a recent interview with Digital Spy, Anderson revealed that he and the cast were almost done with filming before sharing one hint about the new episodes.

“I can’t really give too much away, even though a lot of people have read the book. We do stick closely to that story. What can I say? Keep an eye on Dubai,” he added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Rice’s Immortal Universe (@immortal_amc)

After the events of season one, Louise and his pseudo-daughter Claudia (Delainey Hayles) make their way to Europe after they seemingly killed Lestat.

Toward the end of his interview, Anderson expressed the importance of the show’s LGBTQIA+ themes and its raw approach to Louise and Lestat’s passionate and, at times, unhealthy relationship.

“Something that can get misunderstood about representation is that all representation has to be good representation. It’s important actually that we don’t show a queer couple as a monolith or a Black character as a monolithic thing,” he explained.

“I love that the show is willing to explore the multitudes of that relationship. It is quite unhealthy, but they are so feverishly, manically in love with each other. They can’t be away from each other, and they can’t be near each other at the same time.”

Anderson went on to say that at the end of the day, the show is about a “toxic couple in a toxic relationship” with a complicated future due to their sentence to eternal life.

“It’s beautifully realised in the show and in the writing. It’s how it should have always been. The story in the books is just like that,” he added.

You can watch the first season of Interview with the Vampire on BBC iPlayer.

For more information about season two, click here.