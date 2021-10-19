Hong Kong is getting its first-ever gay dating television show

TVB, a television broadcasting company in Hong Kong, is set to air the first-ever gay dating show in the region this November.

Actor Vinci Wong will act as both the producer and host of the series, The Straits Times reports.

The 50-year-old toasted the show, titled Boyscation, in an Instagram post on 7 October.

“The most important chapter of my TV career,” he wrote. “The most extraordinary attempt in Hong Kong TV history.”

Boyscation is expected to air on TVB’s J2 channel and will see 10 diverse contestants from all different backgrounds look for love.

After coming out in 2013, Wong married his long-time boyfriend in 2016 and shared that he has been wanting to work on a series like this for some time.

Speaking to the Oriental Daily News, he revealed that TV executives he discussed the idea with were supportive of the concept.

Wong got to be involved in choosing which contestants participate and is hopeful it will show the LGBTQ+ community in a positive light.

“I hope there will be more channels for the younger generation to express themselves and that more people will understand the community,” he shares.